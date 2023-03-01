Shocking video shows driver reversing on Highway 401 in Toronto

Missing an exit on a highway can be frustrating and stressful, we get it. However, that's no excuse to reverse back to your intended destination and ultimately put the lives of others on the road in danger.

A video circulating on social media shows the shocking moment a driver on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga decided to pull out this illegal (and highly dangerous) move.

The dashcam footage is timestamped just after 7 a.m. on Feb. 28 and shows a vehicle reversing on the westbound lanes of the highway just past Mavis Road.

A driver was spotted reversing on the 401 after they missed the ramp exit - 🎥 @401_da_sarpanch #Hwy401 pic.twitter.com/8MHTSa61fS — blogTO (@blogTO) March 1, 2023

The video stirred up some strong reactions on social media, with people saying they have unfortunately seen many drivers pull the same "unbelievable" stunt.

"What part of 'if you missed your exit, get off at the next' does that driver not understand?" one person wrote on Twitter.

"10 minutes if that out of your way to take the next exit. Couldn't even be bothered to get onto the shoulder?!" another person said.

"In this age of GPS how do people not know how to backtrack...like WTF does this driver think there is no other exit down the road?" one user asked.

Just as a friendly reminder, reversing on a divided highway in Toronto may result in a $110 ticket with two demerit points, so it's safe to say that saving a few minutes of your time is simply not worth pulling the risky maneuver.