Ontario opening new $956 million courthouse in Toronto

The Ontario government is set to open a new $956 million courthouse in Toronto this month, bringing in six Ontario Court of Justice courts under one roof.

The fully accessible and state-of-the-art courthouse is located downtown at 10 Armoury Street, near University Avenue and Dundas Street West.

The new building will amalgamate six Toronto courthouses, located at 1000 Finch Ave. W., 2201 Finch Ave. W., 444 Yonge St. (College Park), 1911 Eglinton Ave. E., 60 Queen St. W. (Old City Hall) and 311 Jarvis St. (youth court).

The courthouses located at 1000 Finch Ave. W., 1911 Eglinton Ave. E, College Park, and Old City Hall are set to close. Although youth criminal matters will leave 311 Jarvis St., it will remain open to hear child protection and family matters. The courthouse at 2201 Finch Ave. W. will also remain open to deal with Toronto adult bail hearings, although its new criminal caseload will be transferred to the new courthouse.

The new courthouse cost over $956 million to design and build, and comes with 63 courtrooms and 10 settlement conference rooms. It also features design elements that include barrier-free prisoner boxes and witness boxes and signage that is tactile and in Braille.

The facility also includes specialized courts for mental health, drug treatment and Indigenous accused persons. The building's Gladue courtroom, which sees Indigenous accused persons, features a healing circle and is equipped for smudging ceremonies.

Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey said there are various security features in the building, including a single point of entry with electronic screening, lockdown capabilities and video cameras.

"This has been nine years coming. We've thought about security at every turn. It's been raised consistently by some groups and so it's been incorporated in. Resources are deployed. I can't talk about all the security features," Downey told reporters on Tuesday.

The new courthouse is set to begin operations on Monday.