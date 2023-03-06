College Street will be a total mess as Toronto begins redesign of the street

Travelling along College Street — whether you're walking, cycling, or driving — will be a headache for the next few months as the City of Toronto begins upgrading bike lanes along the busy corridor.

The months-long construction project is set to bring new and improved bike lanes to College Street, including the installation of elevated cycle tracks from Manning Avenue to Spadina Avenue.

Starting on the week of March 6, the city will also work to install cycle tracks at grade from Spadina Avenue to Bay Street.

The community surrounding College Street has been grappling with increased construction over the past few months already. Just last fall, the city and the TTC completed the replacement of streetcar tracks along the lively road.

This project is expected to take place from March 2023 to May 2023, and is set to take place from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The contractor on this project may also use extended hours in order to shorten the project duration.

If travelling on College Street, you'll be met with reduced travel lanes over the next few months, with sections of the street having one shared lane in each direction.

There will also be a closure of the street's cycle tracks in the work areas, meaning people cycling can share travel lanes where possible or use the existing sidewalks.

Pedestrians will also face some sidewalk restrictions in the work area, so expect considerable travel delays and increased traffic on nearby streets. TTC stops along the street may also be temporarily removed or relocated for safety.

If all goes according to plan, the construction should wrap up just in time for the summer, meaning Torontonians will get to access some of their favourite bars and restaurants along the street with ease once again.