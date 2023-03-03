$60 million Ontario lottery winner almost blacked out after win

Winning the lottery is definitely a life-changing experience, but for Ontario's newest millionaire, claiming a huge jackpot was a physically shocking moment.

Lai Ching Yau of Markham is $60 million richer thanks to the Ontario Lottery Corporation (OLG) LOTTO MAX draw from Jan. 17, but as a regular lottery player, she was not prepared for the shock of a lifetime.

Yau was at home when she saw the win confirmation on her OLG app, but could not believe it was true.

"My body went numb, and my mind went blank. I couldn't think or feel anything," she told the OLG of her physical reaction.

Not believing her circumstances, she took a screenshot of the winning notice and forwarded it to her family for extra confirmation.

"I knew I needed my family to help make sure it was real, so I called them and sent them a screenshot of the win on the OLG App. They told me to calm down and breathe," said Yau. "When they confirmed it was true, they told me to sign the ticket, but my hands were shaking so much I couldn't hold the pen."



The next step was to head to the store and validate her ticket, but Yau was still so shocked, almost leaving without the ticket.

"I was so shocked in the store that I left before I could even finish validating the ticket. The clerk had to flag me down through the window," she said.

This lucky ticket was purchased at the Times Circle Plus on Highway 7 in Richmond Hill.

Once she could meet with her family and celebrate the win together, Yao recalls a very emotional interaction.

"They all hugged me so tight, and we cried happy tears together. It was so touching to have everyone so happy for me," she told the OLG.

Now that reality has finally set in, the caregiver plans to set out her future.

"I plan to take my family out for a nice meal where we can discuss the future and decide what dreams will come true," she told the OLG.

Of course, there are still some exciting things Yau would like to do, including a bit of traveling and relaxation — though she maintains she'll have to take it slowly.

"I will let all this sink in while I relax and settle into this incredible win. I plan to take this next part of my journey one step at a time. I feel so lucky to be in these unbelievable circumstances," she concluded.

Yau joins the group of other newly crowned Ontario millionaires including 18-year-old Juliette Lamour who claimed $48 million and Nishit Parikh who won $55 million.