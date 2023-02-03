Ontario teen breaks record with giant $48 million lottery jackpot

One Ontario teen has many millions of new reasons to smile right now after winning a gigantic jackpot from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

Eighteen-year-old Juliette Lamour of Sault Ste. Marie has made history with her mighty $48 million jackpot from the Jan. 7 LOTTO 6/49 GOLD BALL draw.

The university student is now the youngest person in Canadian lottery history to win a jackpot of this size. Nobody her age has won as much as $48 million.



What makes this moment even more special is that this draw was the very first-time Lamour ever purchased a lottery ticket.

"I just turned 18, and my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun," she told the OLG at their headquarters.

The first-time-lottery player had to call for help when she went to purchase a lotto ticket, not knowing what she should ask the clerk for.

"When I went to the store, I wasn't sure what to ask for because I had never bought a ticket before, so I called my dad who told me to buy a LOTTO 6/49 Quick Pick. I still can't believe I hit the GOLD BALL jackpot on my very first lottery ticket," she said.

It wasn't until multiple news stories broke about the winning ticket being purchased in the Soo, that Lamour remembered she had even purchased a ticket.



She immediately used her coworker's trusty OLG App to check her results, not expecting to break records.

Seconds after the pair scanned the ticket, the iconic Winner/Gagnant jingle echoed from the phone the words "Big Winner" appeared on the screen.



It certainly was a shock for both of them.

"My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief. He was yelling, in fact everyone was yelling that I won $48 million! I didn't understand what was going on at first. I couldn't process this news. We kind of made a scene in the store that day," she recalled.

Immediately overcome by emotion, Lamour made a tearful call to her parents, who, in the beginning, didn't understand what was happening either.

"Because I was crying – happy tears – of course, my mom couldn't understand what was going on. Thankfully my dad was able to piece together that I won the lottery jackpot."

Thankfully her boss told her to head home for the day, obviously not in a state where she could continue to work.

"I knew I couldn't focus on work, and my boss told me I could go home, but my mom wanted me to stay and finish my shift! My colleagues called out, 'come and get her,' and my parents eventually came to pick me up," she told the OLG.

Lamour's father is a financial planner, so it's safe to say her money will be properly taken care of as she continues her studies to become a doctor and begins to plan a mega summer vacation.

“"I wanted to go to medical school before winning the lottery. Now I can pursue this dream without worrying about grants or loans," she said.

"As a member the Garden River First Nation community, I was eligible for educational assistance programs, but I no longer need those resources which means someone else in the community can benefit from that funding. I really want to come back to this area as a doctor so I can give back to my community," added Lamour.