Toronto $373k lottery winner could lose out after ticket unclaimed for almost a year

Imagine going an entire year without realizing you'd won over $370,000, only to lose out after your winning ticket expired.

If you purchased a lottery ticket in Scarborough roughly one year ago, this hugely disappointing and very specific scenario could be your reality, as a massive prize remains unclaimed for the Friday, April 1, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw.

A winner is out there somewhere, with time to collect ticking away before the money is lost forever.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced on Friday that there are only two weeks remaining for the winner of this prize worth $373,118.20 to collect.

The unknown winner picked the numbers 07–10–18–29–38–43–50 and Bonus Number 41, so if you have a forgetful family member known to play the lottery and these numbers seem like familiar birthdays or other numbers important to someone you love, now would be a good time to pass along the news that they might be a winner.

For anyone who thinks they might possess the winning ticket, the OLG suggests that the owner promptly fill in the back portion, sign it, and contact their support centre at 1-800-387-0098.

As hefty as this unclaimed prize may be, there are other even larger winners out there who have, for whatever reasons, not cashed in on their prizes.

Some standouts include two separate winners, each sitting on $1 million in an unclaimed Lotto Max win from October 2022. One resides in Mississauga and the other in Toronto, meaning that, if they are lucky, they might even be able to afford a house.

An unclaimed prize of $70 million was won last June by an unknown Scarborough resident. Apparently, not even the winner got the memo, as this June 28 2022 Lotto Max prize remains unclaimed as of March 2023.

Players thinking they may have a winner can check their tickets from home using the OLG App, or by calling the OLG's WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 in the Toronto area, or toll-free at 1-866-891-8946 outside of the Toronto area.