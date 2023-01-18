City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

lotto max draw

Someone near Toronto just won a whopping $60 million and might not know it yet

If you've recently purchased a lotto ticket near Toronto and have yet to check it, now is the time to scrounge through your jacket and pant pockets for that crumpled-up paper.

Some lucky person is currently sitting on an unclaimed $60 million jackpot from a recent LOTTO MOX draw and that special ticket was purchased in Richmond Hill.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 17 LOTTO MAX jackpot was sold somewhere in the city and has yet to be cashed in. 

Three other cash prizes were also included in that draw, including an ENCORE prize of $1 million sold in Brampton and two ENCORE tickets at $100,000 each in London.

So, if the above conditions apply to you, grab your ticket and run to the closest convenience store, download the OLG app or call their special winners hotline. 

If this situation doesn't apply to you, not to worry.

The next LOTTO MAX jackpot is currently sitting around $16 million and you have until 10:30 p.m. this Friday to try your luck again by purchasing a ticket.

These weekly LOTTO MAX draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays for $5 a play.

And if this story alerted you to the fact you might have a whopping $60 million to claim, why not spread the love and thank this writer with a cash tip?

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation
