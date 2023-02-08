Special weather alert issued for Toronto ahead of 'spring-like' storm

The sun may be shining in Toronto right now, but don't get used to this balmy winter weather; by Thursday, the city will besiged by heavy rains and powerful winds, according to meteorologists.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto, as well as every other region in Southern Ontario, early Wednesday in anticipation of an incoming system that could make things messy for commuters.

"Strong winds and heavy rainfall possible Thursday," reads the alert, which predicts total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm and southwesterly winds gusting 70 to 90 km/h in Toronto.

Special Weather Statements have been issued for S & NE ON regarding a Texas low that arrives Thursday!

◽ A combo of heavy rain, strong winds, freezing rain or snow is possible depending where you are.

◽ Find alerts here 👉 https://t.co/yKbwxeMerk#ONstorm pic.twitter.com/gBV2FUm9Dp — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) February 7, 2023

"Rain will begin over extreme southwestern Ontario early Thursday morning and advance northeastward through the day. A brief period of freezing rain is possible Thursday morning for areas inland from the Great Lakes," the alert continues.

"Rain will taper to showers by Thursday evening. Gusty southwesterly winds are expected Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening."

The federal weather agency warns that strong winds could toss loose objects around and cause tree branches to break, among other things.

Isolated power outages are possible and localized flooding "may occur in areas of poor drainage," according to officials.

With a chance of flurries and an overnight low of -6 C on Friday, the weather whiplash will continue for Toronto, where sunny skies and a high of 6 C are forecast for Sunday.