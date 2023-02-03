Toronto now threatened by dangerous winds in addition to extreme cold weather

Arctic air is heavily impacting Toronto's weather as we head into the weekend, with wind chill values near - 30 C on Friday expected to continue into Saturday — but temperatures aren't the only thing we need to worry about during this nasty blast.

Environment Canada has now issued a Special Weather Statement for Canada's largest city, warning of "strong winds" in addition to the temperatures that prompted an ongoing Extreme Cold Warning for much of the province on Thursday.

"Strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h," wrote the federal weather agency in a new alert issued just before 1:20 p.m. on Friday.



"Strong northwest winds have developed and will diminish early this evening. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Just saw two large wheelie bins flip over and barf their contents into the street, the winds are seriously strong in Toronto today. WEAR A DAMN HAT. — Norm Wilner (@normwilner) February 3, 2023

Motorists are being advised to expect hazardous driving conditions, especially on highways, which are subject to strong cross winds.

These gusts should die down a bit by nightfall on Friday, if meteorologists are correct, but extreme cold temperatures are expected to persist until at least Saturday morning in Toronto.

We can blame the wind for that, too — or rather, as EnvironCan puts it, "a period of very cold wind chills."

Very #cold temperatures across the province this morning 🥶 Be sure to dress in layers and limit your time outdoors as much as possible.

Extreme Cold Warnings remain in effect for the majority of the province: https://t.co/fzoepEkgrK#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/M2tdsdesAx — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) February 3, 2023

"Temperatures will moderate this afternoon. However, gusty winds will continue to produce very cold wind chills throughout the day and into Saturday morning," reads the Extreme Cold Warning currently in effect for Toronto.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk... Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin."

Unhoused residents can visit one of the City of Toronto's official Warming Centres, a list of which can be found here — though some are saying that, as of 2 p.m. on Friday, many of these shelters are already full.

Per CBC News, shelter managers are directed not to turn anyone away from warming centres during periods of extreme cold weather, so vulnerable residents should not be deterred from seeking a safe place to survive the night.