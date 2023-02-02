City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
extreme cold toronto ontario

Toronto under extreme cold warning with temperatures that will feel like -30 C

Toronto is preparing for the coldest snap so far this year as a clipper system moves through the region Thursday, expected to be tailed by a blast of cold Arctic air that will have it feeling as cold as -30 C overnight and into Friday.

As the mercury begins its decline into the negative double digits, Environment Canada has placed the City of Toronto under an extreme cold warning in advance of the potentially-record-breaking cold front.

"In the wake of a strong cold front, wind chills are expected to reach minus 30 tonight into Friday morning," states the warning from the government weather agency.

Environment Canada warns that Thursday night will just be a taste of what's to come, saying that "after moderating during the day Friday, wind chills may reach minus 30 again Friday night into early Saturday morning."

The City of Toronto has also issued its own extreme cold warning through Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, which automatically activates emergency warming centres as per the City's Cold Weather Response Plan.

Extreme temperatures of this magnitude pose serious risks, with Environment Canada specifying the danger to "young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter."

Pets are also at risk, and owners are reminded that if it's too cold for you outdoors, it's too cold for your pet.

Any exposed skin can develop frostbite within minutes at such extremes, and even the most winter-hardened Toronto residents are encouraged to treat this cold front seriously.

