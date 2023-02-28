Toronto police arrest suspect in random attack that killed former CBC journalist

A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after turning himself in to the police on Tuesday.

Former CBC radio producer Douglas (Michael) Finlay, 73, was walking along Danforth Avenue near Jones Avenue on Jan. 24. An unknown assailant shoved Finlay to the ground, leaving him with serious injuries, and fled the scene.

Although he was released from the hospital following the crime, Finlay died on Jan. 31 after his health continued to deteriorate as a result of the injuries he sustained from the attack.

A few days later, Toronto police announced that a warrant had been issued for Toronto resident Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, 43.

On Tuesday, Cropearedwolf turned himself in to the police at 52 Division and was charged with manslaughter.

Police say Finlay and Cropearedwolf were not known to each other, and it seems as though the incident was a random attack.

Finlay was a respected documentary maker, storyteller, and editor, and had worked for CBC for 31 years before retiring in 2010.

"He travelled the world producing radio documentaries for several programs but most notably for Sunday Morning," CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson said in a statement. "If you worked on a documentary with Michael, you were experiencing the pinnacle of the craft."