Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Man dies in hospital after random attack while shopping along busy Toronto street

A respected CBC documentary maker and foreign editor has been identified by a colleague as the victim killed in yet another random shoving attack that occurred in late January.

Toronto Police shared details of an ongoing assault investigation on Saturday, reporting that on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 3:35 p.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenue area.

Police report that the male suspect was walking along Danforth Avenue when he encountered another unknown man and assaulted him at random. The victim fell to the ground and sustained serious injuries, while the suspect fled the scene.

It has since been reported that the victim died from his injuries in hospital on Tuesday night, one week after the assault occurred.

Author and former journalist Jeffrey Dvorkin shared the sad news on Tuesday evening that the victim, identified as CBC radio documentary maker and foreign editor Michael Finlay, had died one week after the assault.

In a follow-up tweet, Dvorkin explained that Finlay "was grocery shopping along the Danforth when some bastard pushed him from behind and he fell, hit his head and broke some ribs."

News of Finlay's passing has been met with an outpouring of grief on social media, as friends and colleagues struggle with the loss of the well-known local personality.

Those who worked with Finlay are recognizing his impact on their careers and contributions to the broadcasting industry in Canada.

Police describe the unapprehended suspect in the attack as male, 6'0", in his '20s, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red paper mask with flames on it, a black sweater, and black pants.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police
