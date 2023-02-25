City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
snow toronto

Toronto is getting another big dump of snow this week

Chances of spring coming earlier to Toronto this year are looking more and more bleak. After being blasted with over 15 centimetres of snow during a mid-week storm, more snowfall is expected in the city this week. 

The Weather Network is forecasting light snow on Saturday, that's set to come with a high of -5 C and a low -6 C.

Approximately one to three centimetres of snow is expected throughout the day, which will add to the snowbanks that have already accumulated around Toronto as a result of Wednesday's storm. 

We'll finally get a slight break from all the wintry mess on Sunday, where precipitation will finally halt, and temperatures will climb above zero for a daytime high of 2 C. 

The bulk of snow is expected on Monday, with another five to 10 centimetres forecasted to head our way. The Weather Network is also expecting about five milimetres of rain throughout the day. 

toronto weather

The upcoming weather forecast in Toronto. Source: Government of Canada.

On Tuesday, temperatures will sit around a comfortable winter range of 2 C to -2 C, and more light mixed precipitation is expected.

On Wednesday, temperatures will remain mild with a daytime high of 1 C, but in turn, we'll be getting another one centimetre of scattered flurries. 

The weather will clear up just in time for the weekend, where'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and Friday. Thursday's temperatures will range from 3 C to -6 C, while Friday will see temperatures ranging from 0 C to -4 C. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
