Toronto residents complain about lack of plowing hours after storm buries city

While it might be less-than-optimal to travel around Toronto by car after Wednesday's snowstorm, those who walk, take public transit, or even cycle are having much more trouble getting out the door today.

From incredibly high snowbanks, gigantic snow piles in the middle of the street, or just a plain lack of plowing, Toronto residents are once again feeling anger over the response time of city services.

One blogTO reader, Dan, who lives in the Queen's Quay neighbourhood, said local sidewalks were poorly plowed, if at all, while street crossings remain a mucky mess.

Pictures he captured from his elevated perch near the Rogers Centre show disaster travel conditions for anybody not behind the wheel of a car.

Another reader, Erin, said a massive snow wall has been pushed up against her car parked on the road thanks to a plow, and now it's her responsibility to get rid of it.

It's a nearly impossible task, and she can't even open her car door.

"The other side of the street has no parking during the winter, so why would the plow push snow against parked cars. If there are any empty parking spots, they are now piled with snow from plow," she said.

And it's not just Dan or Erin who are frustrated. Take a look at Twitter, and you'll find loads of people wondering where exactly the snow plows are.

Are snow plows in Toronto on strike? Where are they? — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) February 23, 2023

But the city is clearing sidewalks and roads - maybe just not the ones near you. The media department said yesterday's massive dump of snow - around 15 centimetres - will take longer than usual to clear.

"This current winter storm saw snowfall accumulations between 10 to 15 cm across the city and will require multiple passes of clearing over the next few days. In specific areas, when conditions warrant such as locations where sightlines are impaired by snowbanks, snow removal may take place to ensure safety."

Do we just not plow the streets in Toronto anymore? Did we Defund the Plows as well? #topoli — Chris Chapin (@thechrischapin) February 23, 2023

Salting and plowing started last night and will continue into the weekend, meaning residents must wait a bit longer.

If there are still massive snow piles once the weekend has come and gone, the city encourages residents to call 311 and start a service request.

#DYK salting is our first line of defence when the snow starts to accumulate. Plows go out when the snow is this deep: 2.5 cm – expressways, 5 cm – major roads & transit routes, 8 cm – residential streets. More at https://t.co/MwG16O3efa #snowTO pic.twitter.com/kq9OUqyfaJ — 311 Toronto (@311Toronto) February 22, 2023

According to the city's website, clearing Toronto sidewalks may occur more than once depending on storm severity.

"The current operation is being executed as per the City Council approved service levels. We ask residents to please be patient as operations are ongoing," said the city website.