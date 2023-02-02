Toronto adds 25 more speed enforcement cameras to nab reckless drivers

Attention Toronto speeders: there are a whole whack of shiny, brand-new speeding cameras ready to capture your dangerous and reckless driving and issue you an automatic ticket.

On Feb. 2, Mayor John Tory announced 25 additional speed enforcement cameras across the city, bumping the grand total to 75 cameras.

Drivers were already warned about these new cameras as 90-day warning signs were installed at the exact locations, alerting that cameras would soon be installed before charges were dished out.

Here are the exact locations of these cams.

West

Central

East

Scarborough

In October, the initial 50 cameras installed around the city issued almost 19,000 tickets with the most nabbed on Parkside Drive, south of Algonquin Avenue, near High Park.

November saw an additional 18,000 tickets issued with the most infractions reported on Weston Road south of Burgundy Court and December saw a whopping 21,300 tickets. The speediest area was once again Parkside Drive for the month.

In Ontario, speeding is generally considered anywhere from 10 - 50 kilometres/per hour over the posted limit.

Stunt driving is described as driving 40 kilometres/per hour over the speed limit on roads with a speed limit less than 80 kilometres/per hour and driving 50 kilometres per hour or more over the speed limit.



So slow down, Toronto, Big Brother is watching.