What's open and closed Family Day 2023 in Toronto

What's open in Toronto on Family Day 2023 is good knowledge to have, as it can help you plan out your day while avoiding mishaps when it comes to many businesses being closed. Some will stay open, though, so here's where to go if you're heading out on February 20.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
Open
Summerhill Market is open at all locations for grab-and-go snacking. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
Closed
- You might want to call ahead to restaurants before heading out, especially as many already consider Monday a day off.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day, but there are some confirmed exceptions listed below.
- The Beer Store
- LCBO
Open
The Eaton Centre is one mall that will be open on Family Day. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls
Closed
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Shops at Don Mills
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Take in some ceramic art at the Gardiner for a Family Day activity. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Attractions
Closed
Open