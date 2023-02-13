What's open and closed Family Day 2023 in Toronto

What's open in Toronto on Family Day 2023 is good knowledge to have, as it can help you plan out your day while avoiding mishaps when it comes to many businesses being closed. Some will stay open, though, so here's where to go if you're heading out on February 20.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Open

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Mail delivery

Food and Drink



Closed

You might want to call ahead to restaurants before heading out, especially as many already consider Monday a day off.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day, but there are some confirmed exceptions listed below.

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls



Closed

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Shops at Don Mills

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

MOCA

Open