Etienne Brule Park

Etienne Brule Park is a serene escape in Toronto along a winding river

Étienne Brûlé Park is a beautiful park along the Humber River in Toronto, with many trails to escape into nature without having to leave the city.

Known as one of the best spots to see the natural phenomenon of the salmon run every fall, the park is located just north of Bloor Street West, spanning from near the Old Mill and winding north to the Baby Point neighbourhood.

Etienne Brule Park

Etienne Brule Park

The park is popular for the annual salmon run each fall, as Chinook Salmon make their way upstream to spawn.

The Humber River and its shores were once used as a major trade route by the Aboriginal Peoples of the area, and you'll see interpretive signage throughout the park with information about the area's past uses.

Etienne Brule Park

Etienne Brule Park

The current stone Old Mill Bridge was built in 1916 and is of historical significance.

Etienne Brule Park

There are many entry points to get to the park, but the main entrance is at 13 Crosby Avenue.

Étienne Brûlé Park has a ball diamond, wide hiking path, 10 bike trails, fire pit, and many spots for a picnic or to admire the flowing river along the way.

Etienne Brule Park

