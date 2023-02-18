Étienne Brûlé Park is a beautiful park along the Humber River in Toronto, with many trails to escape into nature without having to leave the city.

Known as one of the best spots to see the natural phenomenon of the salmon run every fall, the park is located just north of Bloor Street West, spanning from near the Old Mill and winding north to the Baby Point neighbourhood.

The park has a fascinating history, named after Étienne Brûlé, an early French explorer who was the first French explorer to venture beyond the St. Lawrence River into Upper Canada.

The Humber River and its shores were once used as a major trade route by the Aboriginal Peoples of the area, and you'll see interpretive signage throughout the park with information about the area's past uses.

You'll also see the historically significant Old Mill and The Old Mill Bridge. Mills have existed at the site since 1793, when King's Mill supplied wood for the construction of Fort York and early Toronto.

A bridge has been at this location since 1837, and the present arched stone bridge was built in 1916. The Old Mill and The Old Mill Bridge are designated under the Ontario Heritage Act.

Étienne Brûlé Park has a ball diamond, wide hiking path, 10 bike trails, fire pit, and many spots for a picnic or to admire the flowing river along the way.

There are also several points to access the park with free parking, a nice perk considering it's in the city. You'll find the park's main entrance at 13 Crosby Avenue, Toronto.