Toronto expected to get a massive dump of snow this week

As if we needed another reminder that winter is far from over in Toronto, more snow is expected to hit the city next week.

Apart from the zero sunshine the city's seen in the last few weeks, temperatures have remained decently mild.

Over the next week, the dreary clouds hanging over the GTA are expected to stay, and this time, they'll be accompanied by snow.

The Weather Network is forecasting about two to four centimetres of snow on Sunday, with a POP of 70 per cent.

A few flurries are also expected on Monday, but most of the precipitation will come later in the week.

On Wednesday, The Weather Network is forecasting around 10 centimetres of snow. Temperatures are also expected to plummet to a low of -8 degrees at night.

Scattered flurries are also expected on Thursday, but the bulk of the snow is expected to come in on Wednesday. On Thursday, temperatures will remain below zero, with a high of -4 and a low of -11.