City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

ttc attack york university station

Subway passenger shot with replica weapon by a group of teens in latest TTC crime

City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Police have reported yet another attack on the TTC, adding to the string of troubling violent incidents on the public transit network in recent weeks.

Police tweeted just before 11:45 a.m. that officers were on the scene at York University subway station, responding to reports of teens wielding a replica or BB gun and a female passenger shot with unknown injuries.

One person was initially reported to have been placed in custody at the scene. Police state the investigation is ongoing.

Some media reports allege that the weapon was actually a Nerf gun, though, in the context of recent attacks, it's troubling nonetheless.

The alleged shooting — whatever the weapon may have been — comes amid a string of high-profile crimes aboard the TTC, and an equally-concerning uptick in teenage swarming attacks directed at seemingly random victims.

The apparent crime wave clearly has Toronto on edge, fostering fake safety signs on the TTC, comparisons to Gotham City, and almost constant press conferences from the powers that be in attempts to put the public at ease.

On Thursday afternoon, Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue will speak alongside TTC CEO Rick Leary and Mayor John Tory "to provide an update on transit safety in Toronto."

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Canada's new black toonie is available this week and here's how to get one

Ontario's big snowstorm could just be the start of a very messy few weeks

Subway outage at height of storm leaves crowds of TTC passengers waiting in snow

Subway passenger shot with replica weapon by a group of teens in latest TTC crime

People are comparing Toronto to Gotham City amid wave of crime and TTC attacks

TTC riders shocked as homophobic yelling match breaks out on a packed bus

Subway driver loses it and rants about TTC to a train full of confused passengers

Someone in Toronto freed a trapped TTC bus with kitty litter in a total hero move