Subway passenger shot with replica weapon by a group of teens in latest TTC crime

Toronto Police have reported yet another attack on the TTC, adding to the string of troubling violent incidents on the public transit network in recent weeks.

Police tweeted just before 11:45 a.m. that officers were on the scene at York University subway station, responding to reports of teens wielding a replica or BB gun and a female passenger shot with unknown injuries.

One person was initially reported to have been placed in custody at the scene. Police state the investigation is ongoing.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:(UPDATE)

York University Subway

11:43 am

-unknown injuries

-1 person in custody

-investigation ongoing#GO199601 ^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 26, 2023

Some media reports allege that the weapon was actually a Nerf gun, though, in the context of recent attacks, it's troubling nonetheless.

The alleged shooting — whatever the weapon may have been — comes amid a string of high-profile crimes aboard the TTC, and an equally-concerning uptick in teenage swarming attacks directed at seemingly random victims.

The apparent crime wave clearly has Toronto on edge, fostering fake safety signs on the TTC, comparisons to Gotham City, and almost constant press conferences from the powers that be in attempts to put the public at ease.

On Thursday afternoon, Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue will speak alongside TTC CEO Rick Leary and Mayor John Tory "to provide an update on transit safety in Toronto."