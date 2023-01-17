People are slipping all over Toronto as freezing rain slicks roads and sidewalks with ice

Do yourself a favour and stear clear of any unsalted surfaces in Toronto right now — unless, of course, you enjoy things like pain, embarrassment and big ol' bruises.

A freezing rain warning issued by Environment Canada on Monday in advance of this morning's icy commute has now been cancelled for Toronto, but the weather outside remains pretty nasty.

The sun has all but disappeared again after an all-too-brief little visit, which sucks, and collision reports from roads in and around the city suggest that conditions are dangerous, too.

Roadways slick and icy! #OPP reminding everyone to drive with caution. This reminder comes after a vehicle rolled over at Ryerse Road near Lynn Valley Road. 1 adult and 2 young children uninjured. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/ws2Nq3VIFZ — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 17, 2023

Hazards lurk everywhere during periods of bad winter weather...

The day this starts to melt and potentially fall is going to be a dangerous one. Probably about 4ft long; be aware when under the Young Street Train tracks @311Toronto pic.twitter.com/kNb8aYhzNz — Tiffany (@TiffAtLaw) January 17, 2023

"Heads up, Toronto. Freezing rain is expected this morning. Roads, bikeways and sidewalks may become icy and slippery," warned the City of Toronto just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Slow down if driving and keep a safe distance from the #CityofTO's anti-icing vehicles."

Toronto - westbound Gardiner Expy after South Kingsway collision blocking two left hand lanes — Trafficnet.ca (@TRAFFIC_Toronto) January 17, 2023

It's not a good time to be driving, but walking appears to be just as hazardous.

PSA 🚨: outside is slippery! It may look like regular rain water but it’s not I’m sliding on Finch W idk how it’s possible — ✨ 𝒦𝑒𝓃𝒾𝓀𝓎𝒶’ 𝒢 ✨ (@IFartOnHaterz) January 17, 2023

Getting to work or school on foot has been challenging for many today, based on Twitter activity, thanks to slick surfaces.

Me getting to work today. Please please walk/drive carefully out there friends. It’s super slippery out. 😩 🧊 pic.twitter.com/olGLvsyhe4 — Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich (@DinaPugliese) January 17, 2023

School buses have been cancelled in most parts of the region, but kids who can get to class still have to contend with icy playgrounds and parking lots.

Due to icy conditions in our playground, all Gr 1-8 students will enter through the front doors this morning. FDK students will continue to enter through their classroom doors. Be careful! — ImmaculateConception (@47Icn) January 17, 2023

Some people are having fun with the slippery, slidey sidewalks...

it’s so slippery out there 😳 pic.twitter.com/eS9tIqsrGg — Jessie 🌤️ (@jessiechesal) January 17, 2023

Others, not so much.

I almost ate shit about 5 times this morning from how slippery/icy some of the sidewalks are >_____< — ✨ Lina Luxe ✨ (@chibi_lina) January 17, 2023

While today's spat of freezing rain (and incoming snow) may leave behind some bruised butts and smashed bumpers, it could always be worse; Last year at this time, the city came to a complete standstill as a freak blizzard dumped some 55 cm of snow upon Toronto.