Ontario is about to get another winter blast with up to 10 cm of snow this weekend

You finally got the gross muddy slush off your car, bike, or TTC footwear, but old man winter cares not for your salt-stained life, and another blast of frigid snowy weather is about to descend on Toronto and the surrounding southern Ontario region.

Wednesday's record-breaking storm dropped between 10 and 20 cm of snow across the Greater Toronto Area, and though that Texas Low system has passed, active weather is once again on a collision course with the region, promising more snowy weather over the weekend and into February.

Confidence is increasing for accumulating ❄️ across southern Ontario!

ℹ️ What: Snow amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Locally higher amounts are possible. Snow mixes with rain north of Lake Erie.

⏰ When: Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

❓ Uncertainty: Exact track of the system. pic.twitter.com/B9bmvw9RZH — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) January 27, 2023

Multiple systems are threatening snowfall, starting with a clipper system expected to arrive in southern Ontario overnight Friday and into the morning hours of Saturday.

That clipper should only bring a maximum of 5 cm in most parts of the province, but it is merely a prelude for an even bigger system that will arrive on Saturday night.

After a brief pause in active weather on Saturday, snowfall is expected to begin in the evening and bring an additional 5 to 10 cm of accumulation until the system trails off on Sunday night.

Even more nasty weather is predicted on the horizon, with The Weather Network reporting that "this wintry setup will remain locked in place for the final days of January and into early February," adding that "a couple more systems are expected to track along this boundary next week and bring more snow to the region, but the timing is still uncertain."

Among the threatening weather ahead, The Weather Network predicts "frigid weather and lake-effect snow" further battering the region in the coming week and into next weekend.