Ontario's big snowstorm could just be the start of a very messy few weeks

Toronto and the surrounding southern Ontario area are still digging out from a record-breaking storm that dumped between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow across the region, and it looks like there could be more challenging weather ahead.

The Weather Network reports that the major belt of snow that descended on much of southern Ontario this week could just be "the start of a very active pattern that will see more rounds of snow and colder weather as we make our way to the heart of winter."

Uh oh.

Light snow continued to fall across the region early Thursday, and though the Texas Low system that walloped the region has mostly passed, leaving a rare glimpse of sunshine, meteorologists predict there will be a new system rolling into southern Ontario in the coming days.

"An active pattern locked into place will allow for several more opportunities for snow in Ontario heading through next week and the start of February," states The Weather Network.

After a milder and relatively snow-free start to January, the month is ending on a much more wintry note. #ONwx #ONStorm https://t.co/CTJ2zcEBNb — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 26, 2023

There will be a brief reprieve from the snow as a clipper system from the Prairies tracks eastward towards Ontario, but that will be followed by yet another round of snow.

Toronto will have to deal with a bit more snow in the coming days, with precipitation expected in the range of 1-5 cm from Friday through Monday.

Snowfall is forecast to be accompanied by wing gusts from between 40-60 km/h, which could result in blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Luckily, the system is expected to pass on Tuesday to close out the month before a multi-day stretch of mostly sunny skies, though that high-pressure front could result in some extremely cold temperatures to kick off February.