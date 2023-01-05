Someone in Ontario just won $5 million in the lotto and might not even know it yet

Someone woke up a whole lot richer on Thursday near Toronto, as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced that the winning ticket for the January 4, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 Classic Draw jackpot worth $5 million was sold in Woodbridge.

The unnamed winner of the Classic Draw's fixed $5 million jackpot — matching the winning numbers 4, 17, 21, 22, 31, 38, and 46 — is just one of several in Ontario that will be taking home substantial cheques from the Jan. 4 draw.

A second-prize-winning LOTTO 6/49 ticket was sold in the Kawartha Lakes region, and will net the holder just north of $118K. Three additional ENCORE prize-winning tickets, each worth $100,000, were sold in Burlington, Mississauga and Windsor.

Those were just the top winners out of the several prizes won across the province on Wednesday.

A week earlier, a pair of Classic Draw jackpot winners both came up with the winning numbers, splitting the prize and each walking away with a cool $2.5 million.

Names of the most recent winners are not yet available to media, but whoever they are, they join a long list of people from all walks of life to hear that tax-bracket-redefining "Winner! Gagnant!" alarm.

So if you happened to buy a ticket for Wednesday's LOTTO 6/49 Classic Draw, you might be sitting on $5 million and not even know it yet.