Two people in Toronto are holding $2.5 million lottery tickets right now

At least two people in the Greater Toronto Area are about to get what might be the greatest news they'll ever receive in the form of "doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo dooooo: Winner! Gagnant!"

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) advises all LOTTO 6/49 players to check their tickets today after recording not one, but two Classic Draw jackpot winners for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2023.

Each ticket is said to be worth $2.5 million, and both were sold locally — one in the City of Toronto and one in Mississauga.

An additional $100,000 ENCORE prize-winning ticket was sold in Toronto, according to OLG.

"LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play," wrote the corporation in a news release on Thursday.

"The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million."

Bonne chance!