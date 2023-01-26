Canada's new black toonie is available this week and here's how to get one

The Royal Canadian Mint is inviting the public to trade in their change for a special toonie featuring a black outer ring to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II's service to Canada during her 70-year reign.

Just like a mourning band, a black outer ring surrounds the polar design at the centre of the coin's reverse. The same effect also carries over the obverse, which features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The black outer ring makes the rare coin a collector's item, and is composed of black nickel-plated steel.

How to get a black toonie

You can visit the Royal Canadian Mint Boutique in Ottawa, located at 320 Sussex Drive, for an in-person coin exchange. A maximum of five coins per guest can be exchanged, while supplies last.

Make sure to bring in your coins and banknotes, because the coin-exchanges will be cash-only transactions.

You can visit the boutique on Jan. 27-29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to get your hands on the coin.

If you prefer to shop online, you can also purchase a Special Wrap Roll on The Mint's website. The roll includes 25 of the circulation coins and runs for $79.95.