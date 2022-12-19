Vaughan lowers flags to half-mast as city reacts to tragic mass shooting

Vaughan is in collective shock after a mass shooting that left six dead, including the shooter, in the area of Jane Street and Rutherford Road, and the city has responded by lowering its flags to half-mast to honour the victims killed.

A 73-year-old shooter — who had reportedly been in a protracted legal conflict with members of his building's condominium board — allegedly shot and killed five members of the condo board and left another with serious injuries before being shot by York Regional Police.

The SIU has since invoked its mandate.

Steven Del Duca, Mayor of the City of Vaughan, issued a statement Monday morning on behalf of the City of Vaughan and Council, offering condolences to the families of the victims killed.

"I have spoken directly with York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween, and I want to recognize the brave first responders working to safeguard the situation following these tragic and unthinkable acts of violence."

"I have requested that flags at City of Vaughan facilities be lowered to half-mast in memory of the victims and will remain lowered until further notice."

York Regional Police will be holding a press conference on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the YRP headquarters.

The police force stated that it is "working to confirm the identities of the victims and ensure next of kin are notified."