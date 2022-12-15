The TTC just shut down 41 stops and an entire transit line as storm hits Toronto

The TTC didn't even wait for Thursday's big storm to hit before drastically cutting back service, including the temporary elimination of 41 transit stops, and even the closure of an entire transit line.

The transit agency announced on Thursday morning that it will be closing the entirety of Line 3 at 10 a.m., just after the conclusion of the morning rush, with the line to remain closed until further notice.

So much for those fancy snow-clearing cars.

The route is once again offering up a preview of its 2023 demise as the TTC replaces the entire line with 20-25 shuttle buses running between Kennedy and McCowan Stations.

The TTC stated on Thursday that its "Transit Control Centre is currently monitoring an advisory from Environment Canada regarding a special weather statement that is in effect for Toronto," as freezing rain and up to 20 centimetres of snow threaten the region with commuter chaos.

"While the precise impacts of this storm are still unknown, the TTC is mobilizing its enhanced Severe Weather Plan to ensure the organization is able to continue to deliver the essential transit service our customers need."

The shutdown of Line 3 is undoubtedly an annoyance for Scarborough commuters, though the TTC states that it has extra staff and vehicles on hand to "deliver uninterrupted service."

In addition to the closure of Line 3, the transit agency is halting service at dozens of bus stops on hilly terrain to lower the chances of vehicles getting stuck.

In order to prevent buses getting stuck on known icy trouble spots on hills, the #TTC is taking 41 stops out of service for the coming storm.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but our goal is to keep everyone moving.

The full list is at https://t.co/f9xBHCtoLm — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) December 15, 2022

Other surface routes have been prepped through anti-icing treatments, including the entire overhead power network serving streetcar routes. Even if these treatments fail, the TTC has routes like the 512 St Clair covered with shuttle buses ready to go.

Subway trains are being stored within tunnels along main lines rather than in yards to keep the TTC's heavy rail routes running smoothly.

It's likely a lesson learned from the freak blizzard that hit Toronto in January 2022, leaving the TTC in shambles for weeks before service was fully restored.

The transit agency assures the public that it will stay in regular communication with the City to keep crews informed of issues on transit routes, and that the public will be kept up to date through frequent social media and web updates.