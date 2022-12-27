What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2023

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2023 is crucial information to know when finding your way around the city during the holiday. Similar to Christmas Day, it's one of the few days of the year when most of the city is closed.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule

Select Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart locations.

Food and Drink



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Gardiner Museum

Hockey Hall of Fame

MOCA

Open