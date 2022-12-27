City
New Years Day Toronto 2023

What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2023

City
Michelle Payot
Posted 11 hours ago
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2023 is crucial information to know when finding your way around the city during the holiday. Similar to Christmas Day, it's one of the few days of the year when most of the city is closed.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto this year.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries 
  • Mail delivery
Open

summerhill market

Only select grocers will be open for shopping on January 1. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open

eaton centre

Toronto Eaton Centre will be open on New Year's Day. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village
Open

outdoor skating

Skating rinks across the city will be open for some outdoor fun on January 1. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • Gardiner Museum
  • Hockey Hall of Fame
  • MOCA
Open
