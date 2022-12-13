Police identify man wanted for stalking young women in Toronto neighbourhood

Toronto police have identified the man wanted in a series of criminal harassment incidents involving young women in the Leslieville neighbourhood.

On Monday, Toronto police released an update on the ongoing investigation, and thanked the public for their help in identifying the man.

Investigators have identified the man as Jama Korshel, 34, of Toronto, who is now wanted for five counts of criminal harassment.

The string of incidents began on Nov. 28, when police received a call regarding a man who followed a 13-year-old girl to her home near Queen Street East and Pape Avenue.

Toronto neighbourhood is being terrorized by a man stalking young women https://t.co/aQag6lV2eB #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) December 5, 2022

It was reported that once the young girl entered her home, the man began ringing the door bell and banging on the door.

Another reported incident occured on Nov. 27 near Queen Street East and Jones Avenue, when a 43-year-old woman and three young girls were followed and stared at by a man. The woman entered a school yard to get away from the man, who only fled the area once she called a friend.

The third reported incident occured on Nov. 25 near Queen Street East and Caroline Avenue, when a woman walking her dog was followed closely by a man and stared at. Once the woman spoke to a nearby construction worker, the man fled the area.

The fourth reported incident also occured on Nov. 25 near Queen Street East and Pape Avenue, when a woman walking her dog was followed into her condo by a man. The woman was able to quickly fob into her building and close the door behind her, preventing the man from entering.

A security camera image of the suspect has been released, and anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.