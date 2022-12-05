Toronto neighbourhood is being terrorized by a man stalking young women

Toronto police are in desperate search of a man wanted in a series of criminal harassments involving multiple young women in the Leslieville neighbourhood.

The first reported incident occured on Nov. 27 at 11:25 a.m. near the area of Queen and Pape, when a 13-year-old girl was walking home.

According to the report, a man started following the young girl to her house, and after she entered her home and locked the door, the man began ringing the door bell and banging on the door.

Three other incidents have been reported to the Toronto Police involving the same man.

On Nov. 27 just before noon, a 43-year-old woman with three young girls were followed by the man as they made their way home near Queen Street and Jones. A

ccording to the report, the man was staring at the young girls, and only stopped once the woman entered a nearby school yard and called a friend.

Similarly, on Nov. 25 at 8:55 a.m., a woman walking her dog near Queen and Caroline was followed closely by the man, who only fled once she spoke to a nearby construction worker.

The fourth reported incident occured on Nov. 25 at 5:36 p.m., when the man followed a woman walking her dog near Queen and Pape.

The report says the man followed the woman into her condo, but she was able to fob into her building quickly and close the door behind her, preventing the man from entering.

The Toronto Police news release was posted on the neighbourhood's Facebook page, with lots of residents subsequently sharing similar experiences, although it is unclear if the same man is responsible for every incident.

One woman claimed, "my 14-year-old daughter and her friend were walking to Kibo Sushi and this man followed them into Kibo Sushi and threatened them."

Another person reminded young women in the area "to continue to be vigiliante. Unfortunately he's still out there."

The man is described as 6 feet tall, medium build, 30 to 40 years old, and was last seen wearing large clothing, a grey hooded rain coat with neon strips, black pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.