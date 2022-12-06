City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
crane rescue toronto

Person in crisis rescued from crane at site of Toronto's tallest building

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Emergency responders in Toronto have safely secured a man who had barricaded himself inside the cab of a construction crane near Yonge and Harbour Streets.

Toronto Fire was called to the scene of an under-construction condo building at 1 Yonge Street — one that, incidentally, will eventually be the tallest in Canada — at 7:11 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a "high level" rescue.

Workers had found an unauthorized individual in the cab of the crane at 1 Yonge, which is currently only a few storeys tall, but were unable to get him to leave.

Members of Toronto Fire's rescue squad climbed up the rig and spoke to the man, whom police later told blogTO was a "person in crisis."

Police and firefighters managed to convince the individual to leave the crane's cab, and then brought him down to safety with the help of a harness.

A small fire found inside the cab was also extinguished.

Toronto Police spokesperson Cindy Chung told blogTO on Tuesday that the individual was taken to hospital after being rescued from the crane.

It is not yet clear if any charges will be laid, but police could confirm that nobody was injured.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Police hilariously use 'instant replay' to immediately catch Ontario driver in a lie

Person in crisis rescued from crane at site of Toronto's tallest building

That holiday wreath on your door could actually be a violation of Ontario's fire code

Toronto woman randomly stabbed in back with needle while waiting at crosswalk

A fake Galen Weston Jr. is responding to all the 'peasants' who hate him on Twitter

Toronto Police announce major gun bust with 260 criminal charges

The most popular female pet name in Toronto is the same for both cats and dogs

A Toronto transit station is getting a major facelift for first time in over 20 years