Emergency responders in Toronto have safely secured a man who had barricaded himself inside the cab of a construction crane near Yonge and Harbour Streets.

Toronto Fire was called to the scene of an under-construction condo building at 1 Yonge Street — one that, incidentally, will eventually be the tallest in Canada — at 7:11 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a "high level" rescue.

Workers had found an unauthorized individual in the cab of the crane at 1 Yonge, which is currently only a few storeys tall, but were unable to get him to leave.

Members of Toronto Fire's rescue squad climbed up the rig and spoke to the man, whom police later told blogTO was a "person in crisis."

Rescue (high Level) [Toronto]

Yonge Street

b/w Downes Street / Harbour Street

Dispatched: 06/12/22 @ 07:11 EST

[Stn: 333] Aerial-325 DistChief-31 Pumper-143 Pumper-313 Pumper-333 Squad-313 Squad-331 Tower-333 — Toronto Fire South (@tofireS) December 6, 2022

Police and firefighters managed to convince the individual to leave the crane's cab, and then brought him down to safety with the help of a harness.

A small fire found inside the cab was also extinguished.

Toronto Police spokesperson Cindy Chung told blogTO on Tuesday that the individual was taken to hospital after being rescued from the crane.

It is not yet clear if any charges will be laid, but police could confirm that nobody was injured.