The essential guide to buying Christmas trees in Toronto and Ontario farms to cut your own

Christmas trees are widely available in Toronto as well as farms in Ontario despite a warning about a shortage this year. While IKEA won't be doing their usual Christmas tree sale, there's still plenty of options around if you're on the hunt for a real tree.

Here's a guide to finding your perfect Christmas tree this year.

Places to buy a Christmas tree in Toronto

This garden centre near Spadina and Davenport has a variety of Christmas trees for you to choose from. Ranging from Fraser Fir and Balsam Fir, to smaller trees such as the potted dwarf Alberta spruce and Norway spruce, Davenport’s offers trees in all sizes and shapes.

Located beside a Canadian Tire on Danforth East, The Real Tree offers freshly-cut, Balsam Fir Christmas trees. Staff are able to cut, wrap and help load your tree in your car. Trees range from a height of 6 feet to 10 feet and more. There are also tree stands available for purchase. You have the option of buying it in-store or having it delivered.

Jeff the Tree Guy has been selling Christmas trees at St. Lawrence Market for over 25 years. Head down to grab the perfect tree and take a look at the boughs, bows, wreaths, garlands, holly and mistletoe that are also available. Jeff is open for business until Dec. 24.

This big box store offers Christmas trees in all shapes, sizes and styles from fresh cut to artificial trees, to pre-lit, potted and flocked trees. They also have tree stands, ornaments, lights, toppers and storage bags to protect your trees and ornaments until the next Christmas.

A florist near Yonge and Bedford, Mr. Bill’s has Christmas trees, lights, stands, wreaths and decorations available for purchase. They offer in-store shopping, curbside pickup, delivery and same-day delivery.

At this store will multiple locations in Toronto, you have the option of buying Fir, Spruce, Pine, and more. They come in a variety of sizes and the website emphasizes the benefits of buying fresh-cut trees. They also have live potted Christmas trees and Christmas plants available for purchase.

At this garden centre near Christie Pits you can shop and decide between six different types of trees, including Fraser Fir, Scotch Pine and Balsam Fir. Their sizes range from 2'-12' and they have decor to go with the tree, including wreaths, garlands and cedar rope.

You can find different types and sizes of Christmas trees at the Stockyards location of this big box store. They have artificial and real trees available and you have the option of choosing pre-lit, un-lit, pencil or potted trees. Tree sizes start from under six feet and go over 12 feet.

There are thousands of Christmas trees at the this garden market in the Brick Works. This year they have three species of sustainably harvested Christmas trees from Somverille Nurseries. Sizes range from 2.5 feet all the way up to 14 feet.

Shop for Balsam and Fraser Firs, Scotch Pine and Kris Kringle trees at this garden centre on Queen East in Leslieville. There's also plenty of wreaths, wooden deer, and other seasonal decor.

The best thing about this tree lot is its location. It's a central place for people on the west side and the parking is plentiful. Christmas Trees by Lou Miceli carries about a thousand trees, so finding the perfect one won't be trouble at all.

Balsam firs, Fraser firs, Norway spruces, blue spruces, cedars, concolour firs and dwarf Alberta spruces are all available from this nursery in Leslieville that will also deliver to your door. They also have wreaths and other decorations to make the season bright.

Ontario farms for cut-your-own trees

While it may be fun to purchase a pre-cut tree, there’s nothing like going on a long drive to cut your own tree. For those seeking an adventure while getting the perfect Christmas tree, we got you covered.

Here are some places where you can cut down your own Christmas tree near Toronto.

At Chickadee, you have the option of cutting your own tree and buying a pre-cut one. However, with limited availability for cut-your-own, they suggest buying pre-cut trees. They have Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, Scotch Pine and White Pine trees available, starting from 5 feet, to the biggest being 12 feet.

Called the North Pole of Southern Ontario, this farm has 100 acres filled with three species of Christmas trees that are sure to make your holiday season a memorable one. While deciding between then White Pine and White Spruce, swing by Jingle Deb's Treat Tent for complimentary hot chocolate, warm apple cider and cookies.

This Kleinburg farm over 100 acres and over 20,000 trees to choose from so you're bound to find the perfect Christmas tree to put up.

A 90-acre farm in Hillsburgh, they have six types of trees to choose and cut from. They emphasize buying real Christmas trees, as 100 per cent of a real tree can be recycled and for every tree that is cut at Erin Hill Acres, they plant two more.

Operating since 1997, Madeira has cut-your-own trees with a colour-coded ID system that makes it easy to find the type of tree you’re looking for. They have Scots Pine, White/Norway Spruce, Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir and Canaan Fir, starting from $55.

A family-owned and operated Christmas tree farm in Hockley Valley, Fandango has Spruce, Fraser and Balsam firs of various sizes ready to cut. Prices range depending on size and type of tree and they offer free tree baling and assistance in securing the tree to your vehicle.

At Hockley Valley, you can cut your own Spruce tree in a variety of sizes. Those who purchase a Christmas tree can get a free horse-drawn wagon ride. You can get $5 off of any Christmas tree Mondays through Fridays if you print the coupon from their website.

One of the oldest cut-your-own operations in Ontario, Horton offers fresh, real trees ready for cutting. After wandering the fields, you can warm up by the bonfire with hot chocolate. Saws are provided if you don’t have one of your own and they have twine for tying your tree to the vehicle.

Located an hour northeast from Toronto, Taylor Tree Farm has been in operation since 1981. With over a 100 acres of farmland, you have the option of cutting White Spruce, Meyer Blue Spruce, Meyer Blue Spruce and Fraser Fir. Their smallest tree is five feet and the biggest is nine feet.

Located in Milton, their cut-your-own field trees include Scotch, White and Austrian Pine and Canaan Fir. Their Norway & Colorado Spruce have a very limited selection, so get them while you still can.

A family-owned and run Christmas tree farm in the town of Hillsburgh, Wintersinger's has 75 acres of Christmas trees at various stages of growth. Choose from Blue Spruce, Myer Spruce, White Spruce, Norway Spruce, Balsam Fir or Fraser Fir and make sure to purchase a handmade garland.

Cut-your-own trees at Elliott Tree Farm makes it easy to just choose a good tree and not worry about different prices. They have White Spruce, Blue Spruce and Norway Spruce available as well as free twine to make sure your tree is secured to your car. It's about an hour and a half drive to Elliott's which is just south of Orangeville.

Pinedale Farms is located near Hamilton and is about an hour's drive from Toronto. They have a variety of trees to choose from including Scotch Pines, Colorado Spruce and Balsam Firs. Free twine is available to tie up your tree as well as tree bagging services for $2. Prices on trees range based on height and type of tree.

Pesticide free trees are available at this farm, located north of Orangeville, about an hour and a half from Toronto. Laura's Christmas Trees has a selection of trees like White or Scotch Pines as well as Blue, White and Norway Spruce.

Drysdale's has a 400-acre plot for you to wander through to pick your perfect spruce or fir. With that kind of space, you'll have to hop on their tractor ride or horse-drawn wagons to get around. They're located about an hour and a half north of Toronto and you can cut down your own tree here every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Albion Orchards has thousands of trees ready to be taken home this holiday season. They're located about an hour's drive from Toronto, near Caledon. You can grab a hot apple cider after harvesting your tree or take home an apple pie from their shop.

Christmas tree delivery options

The holidays can be a busy time for everyone, so you may not have the time (or energy) to go shopping for a Christmas tree. Thankfully it's the 21st century and Christmas tree delivery exists.

Here are some places that will deliver your Christmas straight to your home in Toronto.

This vendor sells Fraser Fir and Balsam Fir trees, with the smallest being six feet and the bigger ones being over 12 feet. Prices are based on what style and what size the tree is. They deliver to Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Stoney Creek, Mississauga, Milton, Etobicoke and Toronto.

EZ Tree allows you to pick your Fraser Fir or Balsam Fir Christmas tree and place the order online or on the phone. They offer a variety of sizes, from five feet to 14 feet and their prices include the delivery and installation of your Christmas tree in your house.

Choose from Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, Scotch Pine or White Pine. Pick out some wreaths, garlands or a tree stand and your package is ready for delivery. The delivery fee is included in the tree purchase price and the team will even install it for you.

At Canadian Tire, you can choose from flocked white trees and pre-lit trees to pink trees and artificial evergreen. They offer a variety of sizes, including slim and full-size.

At this floral studio on Roncesvalles you can order Christmas trees as small as four feet to as big as 12 feet. They also offer four types of tree stands and watering solution in order to preserve your tree as best as possible. You can choose your size and style and set for delivery. Delivery in Toronto is $16 and timed options are available at an additional cost.

Created by high school students looking to make the holiday season better for all, this store sells Balsam Fir Christmas trees, with the smallest being six feet and the biggest being 10 feet. Installation and tree stands are also available for an additional cost.

While this store is located in Burlington, they do deliver Christmas trees to the GTA. You can choose between Balsam, Spruce, Fraser Fir and Pine.

You can get online delivery within the GTA of organic, fresh cut Canadian balsam fir Christmas trees here. You can also add on a tree stand or a wreath.