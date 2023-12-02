17 farms to cut down your own Christmas tree near Toronto

Christmas tree farms near Toronto are all about the adventure of cutting down your own tree. While you could just buy one at any of the city's numerous lots, there's something nourishing about the experience of getting out into the wild to choose your own.

Not only do you get to see where they come from, but you might even have to trudge through the snow to get to your tree of choice. How very festive!

Here are farms to cut down your own Christmas tree near Toronto.

Pinedale Farms is located near Hamilton and is about an hour's drive from Toronto. They have a variety of trees to choose from including Scotch Pines, Colorado Spruce and Balsam Firs. Free twine is available to tie up your tree as well as tree bagging services for $2. Prices on trees range based on height and type of tree.

Pesticide free trees are available at this farm, located north of Orangeville, about an hour and a half from Toronto. Laura's Christmas Trees has a selection of trees like White or Scotch Pines as well as Blue, White and Norway Spruce. There are walking trails throughout the farm and Laura offers free hot chocolate, candy canes and dog treats on the weekends.

Cut down your own trees at this tree farm, with types of trees ranging from Spruces to Pines to Firs. Clembrook Tree Farm is less than an hour from Toronto, near Milton. They have free parking and will put you in the holiday mood by playing Christmas music. Bring your own saw or borrow one from the farm for cutting down trees.

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, have a blast on horse-drawn wagon and train rides, get in the holiday spirit with live caroling, and do some holiday shopping at Drysdale's Tree Farm's Evergreen Store.

Harvest your own trees at Chickadee Christmas Trees that are up to eight feet tall, so in that case, you better yell "Timber!" Scotch Pine, White Spruce, Balsam Fir and White Pines are all available and saws are provided as well. This one is just over an hour from Toronto, near Cambridge.

Elliott Tree Farm, a small family Christmas Tree farm, plants two new trees for every one harvested. Experience this winter wonderland complete with indoor dining, gift shop, and the Maple Syrup Museum of Ontario.

Cut your own trees at Macpherson Christmas Tree Farm. About a 45-minute drive from Toronto, this farm has a variety of tree types available including Red Pine, Canaan Fir and Scotch Pine.

Spruce, Pine and Fir trees range between $38 and $55 at Prestonvale Tree Farms. Saws are provided for cutting down trees on this 60-acre tree farm located near Oshawa, about an hour and a half drive from Toronto. They only accept cash and offer free shaking and baling as well.

Experience the joy of selecting your own Christmas tree at Albion Orchards, where you can choose from a variety of beautiful, healthy trees. After finding the perfect tree, explore the orchard's store, indulge in homemade hot apple pies, and warm up with a cup of hot apple cider.

Benjamin Tree Farm is just over an hour and a half drive from Toronto. They are located in Waterloo and have 60 acres of trees to choose from including White Spruce and Balsam Fir.

Embrace the festive tradition of cutting your own Christmas tree at Horton Tree Farm's annual Christmas Tree Harvest Festival, where you and your family can enjoy a picturesque tree-cutting experience perfectly paired with a toasty bonfire and scrumptious hot chocolate.

Since 1980, Powell's Trees has been offering a festive experience with cut-your-own and pre-cut trees, featuring carefully sheared Scotch and White Pine, Spruce, Balsam, and Fraser Fir, with hot drinks and cookies available for a well-deserved post-cutting snack.

Celebrate holiday spirit at Hope's Christmas Tree Farm, where the quintessential experience of cutting down your own tree promises a day filled with family fun, a Christmas Market featuring free hot apple cider, firepits, local artisans, and even visits with Santa himself.

Enjoy a "Family Fun Farm" experience with Luna the donkey and a vintage airplane at Barrett's Christmas Tree Farm. Shop for festive decor, handcrafted gifts, and delicious treats to brighten the season.

Discover a sustainable and winter wonderland experience at Potash Creek Farms, where families can cut their own trees grown using low-impact farming methods, providing a unique family tradition and a festive way to embrace the holiday season.

At Adams Tree Farm, you can join this festive tradition with a tractor-drawn wagon or stroll to the tree field to find your perfect tree, followed by baling in the cozy post and beam barn, and treating the family to complimentary hot chocolate and gifts in the shed.

Tufford's Tree Farm offers a stress-free experience with no crowds, a short walk to the trees, a safe tobogganing hill, and the inviting, warm glow of an open fire.