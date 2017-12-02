The top 10 places to buy a Christmas tree in Toronto

Christmas trees in Toronto are now on sale across the city as the advent calendar countdown is on. The city already feels pretty festive, what with the the largest tree in Canada now on display in the Eaton Centre, so the time is right to get your own.

Here are my picks for the top places to buy a Christmas tree in Toronto.

Beyond producing furniture put together only by an allen key, this Swedish chain with locations in North York, Etobicoke and Vaughan has arguably the best Christmas tree deal around. Buy a tree for only $20 and receive a $20 coupon to the store. You can celebrate with meatballs!

Everything from tiny two foot Charlie Brown-esque Christmas trees are available at this lot north of Christie Pits as well as huge 14 foot trees. The grocer offers a variety of tree types and will also deliver and install your tree for you.

Christmas trees as well as mistletoe, holly and wreaths are available at the St. Lawrence Market on Saturdays from Jeff the Christmas Tree Guy. Jeff has been selling trees at the market for more than 25 years and is open for business until December 24.

The best thing about this tree lot is its location. It's a central place for folks on the west side and the parking is plentiful. Christmas Trees by Lou Miceli carries about a thousand trees, so finding the perfect one won't be trouble at all.

There are six types of trees to choose from here to ensure you have the right tree for your Christmas presents to sit under. From table top cuties to 12 foot beasts, there's a fresh cut tree ready to be taken home.

This store in Etobicoke carries all sorts of plants and holiday decorations as well as seven types of Christmas trees. Find a variety of tree types that start at $44.99 and go up depending on the type of tree and its size. They also offer a delivery service.

There are thousands of Christmas trees at the this garden market in the Brick Works. They have six species of locally grown, fresh-cut trees including Fraser Fir and Balsams, traditional White and Scotch Pines and Norway and Serbian spruces. Sizes range from 2.5 feet all the way up to 14 feet.

This big ol’ Christmas tree sale used to happen at Kew Gardens Park but can now be found at Woodbine Park where there’s free parking available. It's one of the largest independent tree lots in North America and trees range vary in price depending on size.

At the corner of Davenport and Dupont, this store really gets in the holiday spirit with wreaths and other decorations along with a well-stocked back lot of Christmas trees available in a variety of types and sizes, though pricing tends to be on the luxury side of the spectrum.

Leslieville and Beaches residents can shop for Balsam and Fraser Firs, Scotch Pine and Kris Kringle trees at this garden centre on Queen East. There's also plenty of wreaths, wooden deer, and other seasonal decor.