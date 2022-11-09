What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto for 2022 is similar to previous years. Although Nov. 11 doesn't count as a stat holiday in Ontario, some things will be closing.
Here's what's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Federal and Provincial Offices
- Canada Post
Open
- Toronto Library Branches
- Grocery Stores
- Municipal Government (Toronto)
- Schools and Universities
- Toronto Recreation Programs
Transit
Open
- The TTC is operating on a regular weekday schedule, but will observe a moment of silence by bringing all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m.
Food & Drink
Open
Malls and Attractions
Open
- Eaton Centre
- Ripley's Aquarium
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Toronto Zoo
- Movie Theatres
- Ontario Science Centre
- CN Tower
- Museums