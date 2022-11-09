What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto for 2022 is similar to previous years. Although Nov. 11 doesn't count as a stat holiday in Ontario, some things will be closing.

Here's what's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto this year.

General

Closed

Banks

Federal and Provincial Offices

Canada Post

Open

Toronto Library Branches

Grocery Stores

Municipal Government (Toronto)

Schools and Universities

Toronto Recreation Programs

Transit

Open

The TTC is operating on a regular weekday schedule, but will observe a moment of silence by bringing all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m.

Food & Drink

Open

LCBO

Beer Stores

Malls and Attractions

Open