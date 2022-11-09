City
remembrance day toronto 2022

What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto for 2022

What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto for 2022 is similar to previous years. Although Nov. 11 doesn't count as a stat holiday in Ontario, some things will be closing.

Here's what's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto this year.

General 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Federal and Provincial Offices 
  • Canada Post
Open
  • Toronto Library Branches 
  • Grocery Stores
  • Municipal Government (Toronto)
  • Schools and Universities
  • Toronto Recreation Programs
Transit
Open
  • The TTC is operating on a regular weekday schedule, but will observe a moment of silence by bringing all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m.
Food & Drink
Open
  • LCBO
  • Beer Stores
Malls and Attractions
Open
  • Eaton Centre
  • Ripley's Aquarium
  • Hockey Hall of Fame
  • Toronto Zoo
  • Movie Theatres
  • Ontario Science Centre
  • CN Tower
  • Museums
