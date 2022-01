Stat holidays in Ontario for 2022 are mostly the same as previous years with the main confusion usually being the in lieu days when the official holiday, such as Christmas, falls on a weekend.

Here are the stat holidays in Ontario for 2022.

Monday, January 3 (in lieu of New Year's Day falling on Saturday Jan. 1)

Monday, February 21 (Family Day)

Friday, April 15 (Good Friday. Many businesses are also closed on Monday, April 18 but it is not officially a stat holiday)

Monday, May 23 (Victoria Day)

Friday, July 1 (Canada Day)

Monday, August 1 (Simcoe Day)

Monday, September 5 (Labour Day)

Monday, October 10 (Thanksgiving Day)

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Tuesday, December 27 (in lieu of Christmas Day falling on a Sunday)

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation falls on September 30 and while it's not technically a stat holiday in Ontario many employers do give their staff the day off.