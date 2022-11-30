City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lake ontario toronto

Here's what all those tubes are doing in the waters of Lake Ontario near Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've visited Woodbine Beach recently, you might've noticed several underwater tube-like contraptions near the harbour at Ashbridges Bay. 

These 'port protection maintenance holes' are located at all 50 risers located along the lakebed, between 15-20 metres under Lake Ontario.

The holes are all part of the city's efforts to improve lake water quality in the Lower Don River, Taylor-Massey Creek, and Toronto's Inner Harbour by keeping combined sewer overflow out of our waterways. 

The maintenance holes are just another major construction milestone as part of the Don River and Central Waterfront & Connected Projects, which is Toronto's largest and most significant stormwater management program. 

The projects have a whopping budget of $3 billion, and began construction back in 2018. 

According to the city, water quality in the Lower Don River, Central Waterfront and Taylor-Massey Creek has degraded due to combined sewer overflows, stormwater runoff, and erosion and sediment conditions. 

The projects will address these issues in order to significantly improve water quality in the aforementioned areas, enhance recreational uses such as swimming, and improve habitats for fish and other wildlife.

Lead photo by

@cityoftoronto
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto temperatures are going to swing by 20 C in the next week

Toronto is hundreds of millions in the hole and begging Ottawa for bailout money

Massive sinkhole opens up in Toronto and it's putting the hurt on local businesses

Toronto is getting a brand new shelter only for members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community

Here's what all those tubes are doing in the waters of Lake Ontario near Toronto

Huge crowds showed up to watch the CP Holiday Train roll through Toronto

Chaos erupts on the TTC after subway shuts down service between 4 stations

Someone just bought a jackpot-winning $60 million lottery ticket in the Toronto area