Construction shutting down Toronto's busiest streetcar routes is finally ending

After months of confusing route changes and scarce replacement buses, the construction causing chaos along some of Toronto's busiest streetcar routes is coming to an end.

The TTC recently revealed that the watermain and track work that's kept the intersection of King Street West and Shaw Street closed since October is ending in early December.

Starting next month, streetcar service along the 504A King route will be restored west of Bathurst Street to Dufferin Gate Loop. 504B Streetcars will operate between Broadview Station and Bathurst Street, but will not serve stops on Bathurst or Fleet Street.

504C replacement buses will run between Dundas West Station and Bathurst Street, but will continue to divert along Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive due to ongoing construction at the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles intersection.

According to the TTC, buses and streetcars will arrive every 10 minutes or sooner, a frequency that hasn't been the case for much of the construction period.

The king streetcar simply never runs on schedule and is never on route. I waited 15 mins for 504 eastbound only to see it turn right off cherry, which is NEVER DOES. — bird (@BirdBirdBirdo90) November 21, 2022

Track replacement and infrastructure improvements at the intersection of Carlton Street and Church Street, which have been underway since September, have been completed, too.

Streetcar service has now been restored along a portion of the 506 Carlton route, from Bay Street to Parliament Street.

However, streetcars will still be suspended on College Street between Ossington Avenue and Bay Street. Service, including 306 Carlton night buses, will divert both ways via Ossington Avenue, Dundas Street West, and Bay Street.

506C replacement buses will operate between Ossington Station and Castle Franks Station via Ossington Avenue, Harbord Street, Hoskin Avenue, Queen's Park, University Avenue, Gerrard Street, and Parliament Street.