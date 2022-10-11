Busy and busted TTC streetcar route will bypass five major streets until end of year

Another day, another annoying and chaotic Toronto Transit Commission update to make your commute even more irritating.

The TTC has announced that their already busted 506 Carlton streetcar route, which was supposed to divert both ways via College, Bay, Dundas and Parliament for track replacement, will now bypass five major streets.

Starting Oct. 13, to "get around numerous important construction projects on Carlton and College streets" the TTC will bypass all streets between Ossington Avenue and Parliament Street.

That means stops on Bathurst, St. George, Yonge, Jarvis and Sherbourne will not be serviced.

Instead, the TTC said replacement buses will run along parallel corridors and that they will also be diverting streetcar service along Dundas Street.

The replacement 506c bus service will operate between Ossington and Castle Frank stations via Ossington Avenue, Harbord Street, Hoskin Avenue, Queen's Park, University Avenue, Gerrard and Parliament Streets.

On top of this, buses and streetcars won't stop at College Station. Customers are directed to board the 505 or 506 routes at Dundas or St. Patrick stations or the 506c at Queen's Park.

It might be easier to take the 63 Ossington, 65 Parliament, 75 Sherbourne, 510 Spadina and 511 Bathurst of the Line 1 subway.

To make sure annoyed customers are aware of these changes, trusty TTC ambassadors will be positioned across the city to direct customers to 506 stops.

Social, digital media, pole cards and station signs will also be used to inform commuters.

From Oct 13 to Dec 31, there will be a service suspension on the 506 Carlton route. This new diversion plan allows customers to complete their journeys more effectively.



Thank you for your patience while we work to improve our services.



Thank you for your patience while we work to improve our services.

This change is being billed as a "new approach" in order to speed up trip times and improve customer service.

"With this new approach, we hope that we can provide consistency, and better service for customers who use the route regularly. We will continue to monitor customer feedback and adjust service if required to provide the best experience possible," said TTC CEO Rick Leary, in a release announcing the change.

To make matters even more annoying, this new approach will last until the end of the year.

The construction is a deadly combination of TTC and City of Toronto projects that include track replacement, cycling and pedestrian infrastructure upgrades, transit stop improvements, hydro utility repairs and streetscape improvements.

Here's to another (maybe) three months of busted commutes!