Toronto construction goes from bad to worse after sinkhole found below streetcar tracks

Construction in one Toronto neighbourhood has faced an unlucky turn of events, after a sinkhole was discovered beneath the streetcar tracks.

In an Instagram post, Little Portugal BIA updated residents on the ongoing construction and road closure between Brock and Sheridan Avenue on Dundas Street West.

According to the post, what started out as emergency work on pipes earlier this week has turned into a "larger emergency" after contractors found a sinkhole beneath the streetcar tracks.

Although sidewalks are still open to foot traffic, the current construction halts vehicular access to the dozens of businesses operating on the busy strip.

"Please show some love to the 40+ businesses who are affected by the road closure between Brock and Sheridan," the post by Little Portugal BIA reads.

Some of the businesses along the road closure include Courage Cookies, Lula Lounge, Slowsouth Pizza, and Pinata Tacos.

The neighbourhood is still awaiting the city to announce when the construction will be completed.

For a full list of the business affected by the road closure, check out Little Portugal BIA's list.