Terrifying truck crash on Toronto's Highway 401 was all caught on video

The 401 is known for its breakneck speeds and constant gridlock, a poorly-matched combination that nearly ended in catastrophe on Tuesday night.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division shared a shocking video on its social media channels on Wednesday, showing a three-vehicle collision along what is arguably considered the busiest stretch of highway in North America.

Transport truck drink driver charged with careless driving after crashing into slowing traffic #Hwy401/Courtice Rd, 11:30pm last night. Fortunately only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/kyg4i9hkm5 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 2, 2022

The video states that "At about 11:30 last night the OPP were called to a three-vehicle collision, Highway 401 eastbound near Curtis Road."

"A transport truck collided into the rear of another transport truck that had slowed due to traffic congestion ahead. A third vehicle was damaged as it struck some of the debris."

The clip shared by the OPP shows a truck rear-end the slow-moving truck ahead at high speed, resulting in an apparent burst of flame and smoke, as well as a trail of debris.

Luckily, none of the occupants were seriously injured, though the OPP stated that "The driver of that first transport truck sustained minor injuries. He was charged with careless driving."

Wow! Amazing the driver wasn't severely injured — Rodion Woloshyn (@RodtheDawg) November 2, 2022

But even though tragedy was somehow averted, it hasn't stopped members of the public from raising concerns over this stretch of highway.

Wow @OPP_HSD isn't this the second transport truck to do this exact same thing on the very same day!! So close to same spot in the 401 as well! Definitely best to avoid this stretch during construction! — LAPS4MD 🏁🇨🇦🇺🇲💪 (@LAPS4MD) November 2, 2022

Another commenter suggests that "autonomous and assisted driving can't come soon enough," to eliminate situations like this that are likely the product of human error.

Big fear when you're driving Hwy401 Hwy402

Move to another lane if you can

Flashers if not

🙏🙏 — Mary Lynn 🇨🇦 (@MaryLynnMetras) November 2, 2022

Others call for stiffer penalties to be imposed on drivers for such dangerous collisions.

Take his d/l away, should be the law of you really want such horrific accidents to stop. Lucky he didn't plow into smaller cars. — Blissful (@vivablissful) November 2, 2022

The OPP says that, despite the apparent chaos seen in the clip, all lanes reopened not long after the incident.