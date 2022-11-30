Someone just bought a jackpot-winning $60 million lottery ticket in the Toronto area

Someone in Toronto's suburbs just won a substantial amount of wealth, and they might not even know it yet.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced on Wednesday that a lucky LOTTO MAX buyer somewhere in Richmond Hill took home the Nov. 29 jackpot-winning ticket for an astonishing $60 million.

That's enough to buy almost 55 homes in Toronto. You could also purchase a McDonnell Douglas CF-18 Hornet fighter jet and still have $25 million left over, which just so happens to be the bananas-low price that Rogers purchased (and rechristened) the SkyDome for in 2004.

So if you live in Richmond Hill and bought in for Tuesday's draw, now would be a good time to check that ticket.

But this yet-to-be-identified winner wasn't the only person to rake in big bucks with Tuesday's draw. A pair of LOTTO MAX second prize-winning tickets, each worth $121,440.40, were sold in Ottawa and North York, while another ENCORE prize-winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold on OLG.ca.

That $60 million jackpot may be in the books now, but the next LOTTO MAX jackpot draw for Friday, Dec. 2 at 10:30 p.m., is estimated at $15 million.

It may not be enough for a jet fighter and a stadium, but it's definitely a sum of money that will let you quit your job or let you do whatever the heck else you've been dreaming of escaping the work grind to pursue.

LOTTO MAX payouts in the province now add up to over $7.4 billion since 2009, including 95 jackpot wins.

That's enough to buy all three of the major Toronto sports franchises, and still have about $500 million left over for giant foam fingers and overpriced stadium beer.

So, spend wisely, I guess.