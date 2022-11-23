RCMP investigating reports of Chinese government police stations in the Toronto area

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has finally addressed swirling rumours that the People's Republic of China could be operating police stations in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with the bombshell admission that Mounties are now investigating the troubling reports.

In a Tuesday press release, the RCMP stated it "is investigating reports of possible foreign actor interference at undeclared 'police service stations' believed to be operating on behalf of the People's Republic of China in the GTA."

The investigation stems from a report by European NGO Safeguard Defenders that alleges the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau (PSB) — based in Fuzhou, the capital of China's Fujian province — has established 50 police stations across five continents, including three in the GTA — more than any other metropolitan area listed.

One such location is reported to exist at Units 1 and 2 at 220 Royal Crest Court in Markham.

The group alleges that these stations are used by police to persuade Chinese nationals — especially those under investigation for criminal activity — to return to China through such methods as "denying the target's children in China the right to education, and other limitations on family members, punishing those without suspicion of any wrongdoing by guilt by association."

"It also includes government documents stating relatives in China that do not help police 'persuade' targets should be investigated and punished by either police or the internal Party police."

Safeguard Defenders claims that in the period from April 2021 to July 2022, alleged Chinese police stations "'persuaded' 230,000 claimed fugitives to return to China 'voluntarily' (while admitting not all the targets have committed any crimes)."

All of this is obviously concerning for the RCMP, which states that it is "aware of reports of activities that are specifically targeting the Chinese diaspora in Canada and is investigating to determine any criminality related to this matter."

"Our aim is to prevent intimidation, threats and harassment as well as any form of harm initiated on behalf of a foreign entity being applied to any community in Canada."

"As part of the ongoing investigation, the RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who wishes to provide information about the reported police service stations or who feels threatened, harassed, or intimidated by a person associated to these, or similar, locations."

According to the RCMP, it considers Foreign Actor Interference to be any "illegal activity which targets Canadian interests, or interferes in Canadian society and threatens Canada's national security. It includes attempts to threaten, harass, influence, intimidate, corrupt or discredit individuals, organizations and governments to further the interests of a foreign country."

"The RCMP is responsible for investigating incidents of foreign actor interference across Canada," reads the Mounties' statement, adding that anyone with information on the police stations should contact the RCMP's National Security Information Network by phone or email.