People are calling out TMU for exploiting students for the school's new branding design

Toronto Metropolitan University is facing heat again - but this time it's not for a logo or name change.

A new design challenge is brining in a ton of harsh criticism and allegations of exploitating students for chump change.

The school announced a competition to asking students to submit their design for the new TMU seal in exchange for a $2,000 tuition voucher.

The seal will be used on official school documents like certificates and degrees.

Comments on TMU's post show just how the contest is registering with the public, with many saying it's not a good look.

It's time to channel your inner designer and shape the future of TMU! Find out more: https://t.co/jj1rH7lUV8 pic.twitter.com/pSs2wYapGM — Toronto Metropolitan University (@TorontoMet) November 1, 2022

"Design contests are outdated and exploitative, please don't do this," read one.

Some are saying that $2,000 is not nearly enough in compensation for a design that will be used for basically the rest of the school's future.

Full-time programs for the 2022/2023 year at TMU for Ontario residents can range from $7k to nearly $12,000. That number jumps dramatically for international students sitting around $30-$35k.

So that means this $2,000 voucher will make a small dent in your multi-year tuition payments.

If you really think about, the money goes back to the school in tuition form, so does that mean the design is basically free for TMU?

Feedback also says that the school is using students to do the work and are avoiding paying big bucks to a design firm for the design.

And what about the design that doesn't get picked? That is a waste of student time.

This is probably the third recent announcement from the university that has brought about negative statements including a new sports logo and mascot.