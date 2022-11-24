The 18 best Black Friday 2022 deals just announced for Toronto

Deals for Black Friday 2022 are coming out fast and furious after some big name ones were revealed earlier this week.

From clothes to beauty, to home decor and tech, you can save big on many items starting Nov. 25 and continuing through the weekend.

Here are some just announced deals for Black Friday 2022 in Toronto.

Fashion

Aldo will be offering up to 50 per cent off its wide selection of shoes and accessories during the week of Black Friday until Nov. 30. You can also save an extra 10 per cent off your purchase when you purchase two or more sale items, only until the 30th.

Save up to 40 per cent off with Altitude Sports Black Friday sale. Become a member and receive 10 per cent off (instead of the regular 5 per cent) until Nov. 28.

Looking for some new jewelry that won't empty your bank account? Head over to Armed for their Black Friday sale, which includes 35 per cent off of everything with code: BLKFRIYAY35 and receive a free rope chain with a purchase of $150 and more with code: BLKFRIROPE.

We know keeping up with the clean girl, only wears matching Aritiza sets and always needs a Starbucks drink aesthetic can be hard and not the cheapest. But, luckily Aritzia is pulling through and having a Black Friday sale of up to 50 per cent off everything. It's valid in-store and online from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27.

Toronto's source for bathing suits and beachwear is having a big sale with at least 30 per cent off everything and some items discounted as much as 70 per cent off.

This high quality bag retail store will be having a 30 per cent sale off its entire inventory, both site-wide and in-store until the 28th of November. This includes the ‘Last Chance’ sale section where shoppers will receive an additional 30 per cent off sale pricing.

Stock up on footwear at up to 50 per cent off select brands at Little Burgundy Shoes until Nov. 28. There are some amazing deals up for grabs, including Ugg boots and loafers for well over $100 off.

Canadian luxury brand Moose Knuckles will be offering 10 days of Black Friday sales of up to 40 per cent off until Nov. 28. If you’re in need of some new, luxurious winter gear for the season ahead, now’s your chance to snag some amazing offers.

For lovers of all things gold and dainty, Nazzar Jewellery is having a Black Friday sale of 80 per cent off select items. Sign up for their newsletter to receive the code in your inbox and choose from necklaces, earrings, rings and more!

Shoppers Drug Mart is having their super sale this week for Black Friday until Nov. 25, for everything electronics, fragances and more. You'll also be able to get 20X more Optimum Points when you spend $75 or more on skincare, fragrances, and cosmetics in-store until Nov. 24.

Sporting Life is having their Black Friday sale right now, with up to 50 per cent off on apparel, footwear and equipment. Their sale is running until Nov. 30.

Bath and Beauty

If you're in need of good makeup at reasonable prices, look no further. Their Black Friday sale includes 30 per cent off on an order of $100 and more, or 20 per cent off of any purchase.

During the week of Black Friday, you can get 40 per cent off purchases over $70, free shipping on purchases over $49, and an exclusive free kit with all orders over $100 plus free shipping

Home Decor and Furniture

Head over to Urban Mode for their Black Friday sale and get up to 70 per cent off of dining tables, bookcases, desks and more. Their sale runs until Nov. 26.

Fitness

You can get up to $800 off bike packages, $400 off guide packages from now until Nov. 28. You can also get up to $250 off accessories, like the Heart Rate Band, with the purchase of a Peloton Guide.

Big Box

Check out your local Costco, as members can get $300 in bonus Costco Shop Cards with the purchase of a new smartphone until Nov. 28. You can get a free Costco Shop Card with your purchase in addition to a complimentary set of wireless headphones valued at $59.99 and a car charger with every new phone activation valued at $29.99-$39.99.

Walmart's Black Friday sale is having markdowns of up to 50 per cent off on clothing, electronics, toys, and appliances. They are also offering big discounts on tech, personal care, furniture, sports gear and Christmas decor.