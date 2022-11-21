The 35 best Black Friday 2022 deals in Toronto announced so far

Black Friday deals for 2022 in Toronto feature a number of fashion and tech brands as well as other retailers offering huge discounts. While some sales have already started, most Black Friday deals don't take effect until this Friday, Nov. 25 with some even continuing through the weekend.

Here's a roundup of some of the best Black Friday deals in Toronto so far.

Fashion

Save up to 50 per cent and more on sportswear at Lululemon this Black Friday, with an option to order your items online and pick it up at a store near you within two hours.

Mark's Black Friday sale is offering a range of discounts on different items. Clothing is from 50 to 70 per cent off, accessories are up to 40 per cent off and jackets are up to 50 per cent off.

Mejuri's biggest and only sale is happening right now. Head over to their website to score 20 per cent off with a minimum purchase of $150 (before tax) off of everything. The offer is valid for in-store and online purchases.

Over at Nordstrom, Black Friday has just begun with deals ranging from 25 to 65 per cent off of a bunch of items. Make sure to check their website to see what deals you can nab.

The brand's biggest sale has been announced. They have markdowns up to 75 per cent off shoes, clothes and accessories. They're also offering complimentary shipping, free gifts with every purchase and a chance to win a pair of Air Jordan 1 High Lost & Found.

Old Navy will be having their Black Friday sale where you can save a ton on various clothing and home items.

Pandora's Black Friday sale is back and it's offering 30 per cent off of all jewelry, including gift sets. The sale will be available in-store and online from Nov. 21 to 27.

This year, Reigning Champ is having their biggest event yet, with 25 to 50 per cent off of hundreds of items. You can sign up to receive early access to their Black Friday Sale — a special online event which goes live to the public on Nov. 24th.

With the winter season already upon us, Roots' Black Friday sale couldn't have come at a better time. You can get up to 70 per cent off in stores and online on sweaters, hoodies, pajama sets and much more.

Sport Chek is already holding their Black Friday sale with 60 per cent off for all door crashers, and a bunch of sweet discounts off of several brand names for online and in-store shoppers.

If you want to save on hundreds of brands, in-store and online then check out The Bay's Black Friday sale and get up to 60 per cent off on everything clothing, home decor and beauty.

Vitaly is having their site-wide Black Friday sale right now. You can get 30 to 60 per cent off of jewelry, eyewear, clothing and more.

Tech

The world's biggest online supplier has got their early Black Friday deals up, where you can snag electronics, clothing, beauty, home decor, toys, games and so much more for 50 per cent off and more.

While products themselves will be full-price, you can get gift cards up to $350 when you buy an eligible iPhone, Mac, AirPods and more at Apple Canada's Black Friday Sale.

If you're looking to save hundreds of dollars on the latest and newest tech, Best Buy has got your back. Their Black Friday sale will allow you to save up to $500 dollars on their newest smart TV's and so much more.

Save hundreds of dollars on the newest and latest PC's and laptops at Dell with their Black Friday sale. You can expect to save up to 50 per cent on a bunch of different tech hardware including gaming PC's, laptops, monitors and gaming consoles.

From the Xbox series X to the Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft has got some killer deals this holiday. Save up to $500 on their Surface Laptop 4 Bundle and up to 50 per cent on select video games.

If you've had your eye on the newest tech, look no further as The Source's Black Friday event is officially on, with their latest tech on sale for 50 per cent off and more.

Bath and Beauty

Bath and Body Works kicks off their Black Friday sale with a buy three, get three free promotion. The lowest-priced items will be free at checkout.

The Body Shop has announced their early Black Friday sale with a 30 per cent discount site-wide for a limited time, so hurry and get everything from facial moisturizers to candles and soaps.

The makeup brand is having a 30 per cent off in-store and online sale. For their Black Friday sale, you can purchase their three must-have products for $42, which have a $72 value and some of their "goodbye" products for 40 per cent off.

With the holiday season coming in fast, you may be in need of new makeup without making your pockets hurt. Head over to Sephora's Black Friday sale, which offers up to 50 per cent off top brands and 25 per cent off of brands every single day until Nov. 28.

Home Decor and Furniture

For all your kitchen appliances and Christmas decor needs, look no further. Canadian Tire's Black Friday Sale is offering up to 45 per cent on all these items and more.

If you're looking for your dream mattress, Casper has got you with up to $800 in mattress savings and an additional 15 per cent off everything else when you purchase a mattress.

The big box hardware store has got some deals you don't want to miss out on for Black Friday. From home decor to hardware tools to kitchenware, Home Depot has got it all at amazing prices. Shop deals that are under $200, $100 and $50, all at the tap of a finger.

This Toronto furniture store is already having their Black Friday event where you'll be able to receive 30 per cent off any second item you purchase in-store or online.

You can get up to 40 per cent off on some of this chain's best brands and items on Black Friday. Their pre-Black Friday deal is also already active.

You can never have enough kitchen appliances. Head over to Kitchen Stuff Plus for their Black Friday sale, which offers a variety of discounts. Their flyer runs for 10 days, which has products for up to 75 per cent off. Their website has "red hot deals" for up to 50 per cent off.

For all the arts and crafts aficionados, this store has got some stellar Black Friday deals going up to 60 per cent off art supplies, holiday decor, papercraft and much more.

If you're looking for new furniture at a good price, look no further. Pavilion is having their Black Friday Sale and you can get 15 per cent off on all orders.

This Toronto based furniture store has got a 20 per cent Black Friday sale for everything in their store, from sofas, beds, chairs and more.

For all your furniture needs, West Elm has a giant early Black Friday sale where you can get up to 60 per cent off on all kinda of home furniture.

Travel

Canadian winters are brutal and no joke. If you're planning your escape to a warmer location but don't want to break your bank, look no further. This airline is offering up to 52 per cent off flights to Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cuba and The Caribbean.

The low cost airline has affordable deals where travellers will get 50 per cent off domestic, 40 per cent off transborder, and 30 per cent off international with the promo code BFLYDAY.

There's no better time to book that flight than now. WestJet is offering flights within Canada for $99 or less, to the United States for $149 or less and Mexico and Caribbean for $199 or less.