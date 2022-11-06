6 TTC stations to shut down for the weekend leaving Toronto with dreaded shuttle buses

It's looking like another rough weekend is in the cards for TTC riders as a stretch of Toronto's busiest subway line will shut down on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 to accommodate construction work.

The TTC has announced a partial closure on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations, with the service suspension in place to allow for important work related to the long-overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT project.

Universally-despised shuttle buses will operate along this six-station stretch in place of subway trains.

And though you won't be left stranded or cut off from destinations within the service disruption zone, an unplanned transfer from the subway to crowded surface routes can easily slow down your trip, so plan accordingly and give yourself a bit of extra travel time.

Trains will not be operating along this portion of Line 1, though most of the stations affected by the closure will still be accessible to passengers looking to load or purchase Presto cards and connect to surface routes.

Lawrence Station is the sole exception and will remain closed throughout the weekend. York Mills Station's Old York Mills Road entrance will also be closed, though the station itself will still be accessible during the closure.

The minor inconvenience comes after a much-appreciated reprieve from constant weekend closures that were required to accommodate the installation of the TTC's Automatic Train Control (ATC) system.

This ATC system is now complete and operational, but the Eglinton Crosstown is the gift that keeps on giving — giving us transit closure-related headaches, constant traffic, and just rage in general.