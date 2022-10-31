Here's why some TTC subway platforms are looking super rough right now

Anyone who has commuted using Queen's Park and St. Patrick stations in the past couple of years may have noticed that the distinctly tubular stations have been looking a little worse for wear.

The stations on the University branch of the Line 1 subway are unique in that they are the only two bored tunnel stations on the line, though their beloved curved tile walls have been absent for years, and the extended absence has some commuters wondering if things will ever return to normal.

On Saturday, one Twitter user reached out to the TTC, asking the transit agency, "when will the wall tiles return to St. Patrick? This is an eyesore and ruins the tube design of this station."

Hey @TTChelps when will the wall tiles return to St. Patrick?



— Damian Baranowski (@DamianDC7) October 29, 2022

The TTC Customer Service Twitter account replied to the question, explaining that "Our team just commenced working on the remaining abatement work at our Queen's Park and St. Patrick Stations."

That abatement work is more than just an aesthetic facelift, and, to date, has already resulted in the removal of potentially hazardous asbestos above the stations' plaster ceilings over track level, as well as the relocation of lighting and surveillance systems.

This stage of construction was completed in spring 2021, and the next phase of abatement has been underway since September, and will continue for another two years before the stations' original sleek interiors are restored.

Despite the stations' appearances during construction, the TTC assures riders that "service will continue to operate as per usual during abatement work activities in 2022," and expects that "further details will be provided when they become available in March 2023."