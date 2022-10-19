A truck blocked one of Ontario's most scenic tourist roads for hours

One of Ontario's most famous and picturesque stretches of road ground to a standstill on Tuesday, thanks to a truck driver who foolishly attempted to navigate the famous hairpin curve on Forks of the Credit Road in Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that the scenic route was closed in both directions due to a truck stuck on the hairpin's main switchback.

Forks of the Credit Rd west of Dominion St (bend known as the "hairpin") is currently blocked in both directions. #CaledonOPP is on scene. It will remain closed until the truck can be removed.@YourCaledon ^jb pic.twitter.com/QGTvabHkqS — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 18, 2022

If this stretch of road looks very familiar, that's because you've probably seen it featured in many fall colours albums on social media. It was also once famously featured in a provincial campaign ad where former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne ran up the hairpin set to an excessively cinematic score.

Trucks and buses are prohibited from using the narrow, winding road, and there is clear signage on the approach to the turn warning that large vehicles are not permitted. The photo above makes it pretty clear why, with the big rig unable to complete the tight downhill hairpin.

Signs seem pretty clear, even if the Driver missed the first one... Although they were clearly not operating a black box truck... So maybe that will be their defense. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/SnC0LLpc2T — Wayne Edward (@VE3THW) October 19, 2022

Luckily, the Forks of the Credit hairpin wasn't closed for too long, and is once again supporting scenic fall drives through some particularly majestic colours this year.

An hour after the first report, the OPP provided an update confirming that the road had reopened, and the truck driver had been charged with "disobey sign" under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

This has got to be the rural equivalent of confused drivers entering the streetcar tunnel linking Queens Quay and Union Station. Something that happens all too regularly despite obvious signage and other measures.