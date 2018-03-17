City
streetcar tunnel toronto

TTC taking steps to prevent confused drivers from entering streetcar tunnel

Yet another helpless soul has succumbed to the siren call of the Queens Quay tunnel and gotten their car stuck on the tracks – and the TTC is very much over it. 

"Enough," tweeted Brad Ross, TTC executive director of corporate and customer communications. 

Clearly frustrated, Ross declared this morning that the TTC would be installing a gate mechanism after police were called to the tunnel at 4:30 a.m. to extract a blue BMW from the transit passageway. 

A 24 year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after an ambulance took him to the hospital.

The notoriety of the Queen's Quay has become a running joke in the city. It's the second time this week that someone has confused the tunnel for a car path, and the 26th incident since 2014. 

There are no details as to when the TTC plans on installing the gates – even more of a mystery is how many more drivers will somehow find their way into the tunnel before the gates arrive.

Lead photo by

@bradTTC

