TTC taking steps to prevent confused drivers from entering streetcar tunnel

Yet another helpless soul has succumbed to the siren call of the Queens Quay tunnel and gotten their car stuck on the tracks – and the TTC is very much over it.

"Enough," tweeted Brad Ross, TTC executive director of corporate and customer communications.

The car has been removed from the Queens Quay tunnel and regular streetcar service has resumed. https://t.co/1uWBsxCBUs pic.twitter.com/FW7qeJ6exB — 680 NEWS Toronto (@680NEWS) March 17, 2018

Clearly frustrated, Ross declared this morning that the TTC would be installing a gate mechanism after police were called to the tunnel at 4:30 a.m. to extract a blue BMW from the transit passageway.

Despite bollards, signs, rumble strips, flashing lights and raised track, some still manage to drive their cars down the Queens Quay streetcar portal, though mostly on weekends and in the middle of the night. Enough. The TTC will now be installing a gate mechanism. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) March 17, 2018

A 24 year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after an ambulance took him to the hospital.

The notoriety of the Queen's Quay has become a running joke in the city. It's the second time this week that someone has confused the tunnel for a car path, and the 26th incident since 2014.

Attention #Toronto drivers: the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel is for streetcars only, please don't drive your car down this tunnel! ⛔️🙅🏼‍♂️ — Hafiz Shariff (@HafizDoc) March 17, 2018

There are no details as to when the TTC plans on installing the gates – even more of a mystery is how many more drivers will somehow find their way into the tunnel before the gates arrive.